Konga Travel Set To Chauffeur First Winner Of Rolls Royce Promo To Airport Wednesday

Listen to article

Konga Travel and Tours, a 21st century lifestyle travel booking agency, has unveiled Kelly Junior Babatunde, a professional footballer, as the inaugural winner of its Rolls Royce promo which kicked off on Monday, February 10th, 2020. The lucky flyer, a native of Ijumu, LGA in Kogi State, emerged winner of the first digital raffle held on Monday evening.

The elated Babatunde is scheduled to fly Ethiopian Airlines to Turkey on Wednesday, February 12th on his way to try out for a Turkish club side with whom he hopes to sign a professional contract.

Equally important, the Rolls Royce promo, which kicks off on Monday, February 10, until Tuesday, March 31, 2020, offers customers of Konga Travel a chance to travel in style with a chauffeur-driven ride to the airport in a Rolls Royce.

Consequently, Babatunde who will be picked up by the Rolls Royce for the ride to the airport, will be the first to enjoy the VIP experience.

‘‘I am very excited, very happy to have emerged the first winner of the Konga Travel Rolls Royce promo. I really see that Konga Travel is doing very great as I never expected it. To be honest, I have never heard of any company in Nigeria doing this. I never knew such a thing exists so I really say thank you to Konga Travel. I really appreciate.

‘‘All my friends as I will be traveling, I will tell them that Konga Travel is the best. You can go through them as they are reliable.

Further, Kelly, the eldest in a family of five children, revealed that he had previous delightful experiences with the Konga brand.

‘‘Initially, I have had a deal with Konga before. My girlfriend bought me a gift on my birthday. She got it through Konga. So, they delivered it fast and exactly at the exact location and time promised. I was very impressed.

‘‘After that, I was at a sales outlet in Abuja on my way to board a flight to Lagos when I encountered a Konga Travel advert, offering very good discounts for flights. I was shocked at the cheap rates offered. Other flights were offering between N47,000 to N50,000 for flights to Lagos but the Konga Travel advert was offering as low as N27,000. Since those two incidents, I fell in love with Konga. I have never been disappointed by them,’’ he disclosed.

The graduate of Business Administration of Oduduwa University, Osun State, disclosed that he was invited for trials after videos of his sterling football displays got officials at Turkish club, Izmir interested in his services. Further, he noted that he had always been cut out for a career in football.

‘‘I started my football career when I was in primary school. I was the school captain when I was in primary school. Then, in my secondary school also, I was the captain of the school football team. In my University days, I was also involved in sporting activities. So, my football career started when I was very young,’’ he revealed.

Meanwhile, new winners will be selected in the Konga Travel Rolls Royce promo through the weekly digital raffle. Also, prospective travellers can book their discounted flights online at travel.konga.com or offline in any Konga Travel retail store nationwide. Intending flyers who book their flights during the promo period, between Monday February 10 and Tuesday, March 31, 2020, stand a chance to be selected for the special treatment in the Rolls Royce.

Apart from being picked up and chauffeur-driven in grand style to the airport, lucky winners of the Konga Travel Rolls Royce promo are also in for the time of their lives with in-car refreshments during the ride to the airport and red carpet reception upon arrival at the airport, while also enjoying the privilege of having Konga Travel assist with their check-in formalities.

Konga Travel is Nigeria’s foremost omni-channel travel booking company.

Having emerged on the scene less than two years ago, Konga Travel, which was recently named the Most Innovative Agency by global airline, Virgin Atlantic, has distinguished itself. Within a short space of its existence, the company has grown nearly 25% on a month-on-month basis, acquired all the requisite and major travel certifications and rolled out multiple physical store locations nationwide.