Akufo-Addo Has Failed Woefully In Fighting Galamsey

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central and former Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, says it is obvious President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's fight against illegal mining is in a final state of “glaring” defeat.

He is demanding an overhaul of the Inter-Ministerial Committee against Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and a review of the fight initiated in 2017, when the incumbent government took office.

Inusah Fuseini is worried some officials caught on tape taking bribes in a documentary produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas seem to have been left off the hook.

“This is the time for President Akufo-Addo to rise above his sweet but hollow rhetoric and start to walk the talk. He must show genuine commitment and dedication to the fight against illegal mining,” Inusah Fuseini told Kwame Tutu on 'Anopa Nkomo' on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“We demand that the President overhauls the Inter-Ministerial Committee against Illegal Mining and urgently reviews his approach to the fight against illegal mining because what is happening now shows he has failed abysmally to stop Galamsey,” he added

According to him, Mr. Awusi is working against the interest of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party with the position given him to work against illegal mining which has become a major threat to river bodies.

He stressed that, President Akufo Addo's government has failed to enforce the existing three (3) years jail term enshrined in the Minerals and Mining Law 2006, section 99 of the Act 703.

---KingdomfmOnline