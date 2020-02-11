Janssen Ghana Unveils Support Programme for Prostate Cancer Patients

Pharmaceutical giant, Janssen Ghana has launched a major support programme for prostate cancer patients in Ghana.

According to Management, patients living with prostate cancer who are on or are to commence treatment will be supported to be able to afford the treatment, access their medication in the most convenient way.

It says patients will also be aided to keep up doctor appointments, share their concerns regarding the disease and its management and be guided through all the various stages in the disease pathway.

Speaking at the launch recently held in Accra, the Country Manager of Janssen Ghana, Priscilla O. Sekyere, spoke about how her outfit was pushing hard to make its innovative treatment for prostate cancer available to patients in Ghana.

"For a cancer patient, there is a lot involved. From getting to know that you have the disease, going through diagnosis, going through treatment, acquiring medication. You may have questions that you want answered," she said.

Janssen’s implementing partner for the programme is IQVIA. According to Ms. Owusu-Sekyere, IQVIA will provide education on the disease, adherence to treatment, support on where to fill prescriptions conveniently, remind patients to take their medication and be responsible for taking the patient through the journey.

The program has a one-year pilot timeframe and is free of charge.

It comes as Ghana records disturbing cases of prostate cancer. According to a report published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (Globocan) in 2018, about 2132 men are newly diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in Ghana.

Out of the above-mentioned figure, 1,098 men die annually from the disease.

Deputy Minister of Health, Alexander K.K. Abban, in a speech read on his behalf at the launch, lauded Janssen for the support scheme. He bemoaned how Ghana was facing challenges in improving access to cancer treatment and lamented the rising numbers of cancer cases in the country were alarming.

According to him, "another major hindrance to cancer care is a total lack of awareness in the general population on cancers and this is why I wish to commend Janssen for all the work they are doing in the space of prostate cancer and for instituting this patient support programme as a means of improving access to prostate cancer in Ghana."

Background

