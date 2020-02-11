Akufo-Addo Orders Construction, Rehabilitation of Roads/Drains In My Municipality — Ayawaso North MCE

Listen to article

Below is a copy of the press release:

PRESS RELEASE!

ALL HON. ASSEMBLYMEMBERS OF ANMA AND RESIDENTS OF AYAWASO NORTH MUNICIPALITY

I am pleased to inform Honourable Assembly Members and the general populist of the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly that after vigorous and incessant lobbying by the MCE, Hon. Aminu M. Z. and other senior government officials, H.E the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered rehabilitation, as well as the paving and construction of Roads and Drains in the municipality.

All contractual agreements relative to that have already been signed and copies given to Hon. Aminu M. Z., the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Works to be carried out in Mamobi East, Mamobi West and Kwao Tsuru ranges from Resealing, Pavements, new Roads and Drains.

This is yet another indication that H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo is a listening president and is poised to develop Ghana, particularly in the Ayawaso North Municipality.

BELOW are the specific details of the projects to be undertaken.

1)STORM DRAIN AT KWAO TSURU

2)LOVERS HOTEL AND BETHEL ROADS

3)ACCRA NEW TOWN SCHOOL AREA ROAD

4)BABAGORO AREA ROAD

5)AGBAAJENA JUNCTION ROAD

6)MAMOBI LINK ROAD

7)JUBILEE CHURCH AREA

8)ROAD BEHIND MARWAKO RESTAURANT

9)WHITE HOUSE AREA ROAD

10)BRUKUTU ROAD

11)ASSEMBLYS OF GOD CHURCH ROAD

12)BETHEL ROAD

13) HAJIA SALA GURUMAH ROAD

14)MAMOBI ON THE WAY ROAD

15)PAVING ALONG MAMOBI STORM DRAIN