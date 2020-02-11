NADMO Receives 47 Motorbikes From Bono Regional Minister

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister has handed over 47 motorbikes to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for distribution to Municipal/District offices and selected Disaster Volunteer Group (DVGs) for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

The Minister said the gesture was part of the logistical support by the Government to NADMO to help them reach out to remote communities on emergency and for effective disaster management to save lives and properties.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson noted that in the event of an outbreak of fire, NADMO Coordinators and volunteer groups should be able to take preventive measures before the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived to saves lives and property with the delivery of the logistics. She on behalf of the Government of Ghana and the Director-General of NADMO, handed over the 47 motorbikes as logistical support to NADMO to enable them to deliver to their mandate.

She noted that the NPP government is the listening government who listen from the grassroots and think of Ghanaians. And that was why the Government was delivering on the promises.

The Minister reiterated that barely a week ago, she handed over 12 ambulances to the Regional Co-ordinator of Ambulance Service for distribution to the MCEs/DCEs to save lives. She said the motorbikes came timely for officers to deal with the harmattan season and its associated fire outbreaks.

Testifying from the handwork of the government in delivering to the mandate, she said the NPP Government need four (4) more years to do more of the good jobs it was focus on.

Mr. Rasheed Konlaabig the Regional Director of NADMO for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions said this was the first of its kind in NADMO and thank H.E President Akufo Addo and the Director-General of NADMO for providing motorbikes to the organization.

He said this would solve the transportation challenges of the organization. He advised District officers and volunteer groups to put the Motorbikes into good and effective use.

Mr. Musah Shaibu, the Municipal NADMO Coordinator for Atebubu/Amantin, said the motorbikes will make them mobile to team up with the DVGs to fight bush fires which were rampant in the area.