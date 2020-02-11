Anglogold Ashanti Ex-Staff Stage Protest Over Delayed Entitlements

Some former workers of Anglogold Ashanti, on Tuesday hit the streets of Obuasi to protest the delays in the release of their monies from the Heritage Fund, established over 100 years ago.

The over 6,500 affected ex-workers are accusing the government of being adamant in listening to their concerns.

The process to retrieve the money was initiated after the closure of the mine in 2014.

Convener for the group, Isaac Asiedu warned that they will take action against the government if it fails to release the monies.

“We are demonstrating to protest against the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for the delay and refusal of the payment of the Heritage Fund due members of the company following the collapse of the company. The Heritage Fund that was instituted by a British man in 1897 to benefit the workforce of the company when mining ceased operation has still not been released after the company was closed in 2014.”

“All processes that were commenced to fully claim benefit have proved futile. The President claims to be a listening government but he is not because he has remained adamant on this issue. We the members are embarking on a demonstration through the principal streets of Obuasi. This is to enable the government to realise the intensity and frustration of its members.”

The former employees staged a demonstration months ago over similar concerns regarding their special compensation packages.

The former employees, who were rendered redundant between 2013 and 2014, had said about 4,000 affected ex-workers were owed between $60,000 and $125,000 depending on the number of years they served.

However, the company subsequently indicated that it does not owe them any monies.

