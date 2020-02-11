Samson-Oje Raises Concern Over Self-Style Security Experts

Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje (rtd) the immediate past Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) has raised concern about the rising number of charlatans who style themselves as security experts.

Such persons he said, unqualified as they were, trivialized very serious national security issues.

He has therefore charged Members of Retired Commissioned Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces to take up the matter and serve as “think tanks” on national security issues.

According to the man who was also a one-time Chief of Air Staff, the in-depth knowledge of members of the association was not on retirement despite the fact that they had retired from active service.

“Getting involved in issues of national security as experts as you are, will not only offer the association the opportunity to table your views on national issues of concern, but project them on the national stage.”

He said it was regrettable that so-called national security experts have sprung up overnight, who occasionally either muddied the waters or trivialized very serious national security issues.

Adding, he said the absence of Retired Commissioned Officers Association from national security discourse on major issues was therefore overdue.

He was speaking at the 14th thanksgiving service of the Retired Commissioned Officers Association at the headquarters of the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) in Accra.

The celebration was also used to outdoor a new cloth for the association.

The former CDS, a fantastic pilot when he was in service, paid tributes to the lectures from the Kofi Annan Peace Keeping and Training Centre which he said had done a yeoman's job of assisting national security discourses.

He urged members to be hopeful and trust that if they remained united, they could use their rich experience gained around the world as peacekeepers to ensure peace and stability in our dear nation — especially during the election year.

Delivering a homily on the theme, “Trust in the Lord Always,” Very Reverend Friar Commander F.H Gbewonyo urged members to honour God and obey His commands.

He said God had never forsaken any person who honoured Him as He always blessed them.

“We should remember to also keep our house in order by getting closer to God since one day, death will come to us,” he said.

He urged members to stop worrying as its impact was negative.

Executives for the association were rededicated to office.

Present were the CDS, Lt Gen. Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson and other service chiefs as well as the clergy.

---Daily Guide