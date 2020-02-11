Educationist Defends De-boardinising Of Seven Ejisuman Students

An Educationist, Evelyn Agyapong, has defended the punishment handed some students of the Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

Seven female students of the school have been de-boardinized for posting a video of themselves using explicit language.

The students according to their expulsion letters are all facing three counts of misconduct.

Educationist Evelyn Agyepong speaking to Citi News said the courage with which the students acted meant they weren’t scared of the consequences of their actions.

“Because there are form three students, you have to deal with it differently. If they were form two students, they probably would not have been removed from school; they would have been isolated within the school as usual. This punishment is standard. You are in the boarding house and the rules are that you use digital equipment and the content of what they were saying with such pride is not nice.”

“This is a school that historically has had an issue 2017 and they have to be seen to be doing something and so for form three students, they had to deal with it differently. It shouldn't even have gotten to this point because when they are in school and are properly monitored, how were they able to get those phones in and quite confidently talk on the phone for a minute and a half and also be brave enough to upload this information meaning they weren't too scared about the consequences”.

---citinewsroom