Parliament's Education Committee To Deliberate On Phone Use By SHS Students

Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kortoe has hinted that the committee will deliberate on the issue of usage of mobile phones in Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

This follows the punishment that has been meted out to some seven female students of Ejisuman SHS who were seen in a viral video making comments which bordered on sex.

The students were expelled from the boarding house as a form of punishment.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Kortoe said the outcome of the meeting will be communicated to the GES and Education Ministry.

“The time has come for the committee to even sit and critically look at how best we can help solve this problem of our students using mobile phones for such activities instead of productive activities. We will take it up and offer suggestions to the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service.”

The Akatsi North legislator further urged the authorities of Ejisuman Senior High School to suspend the students internally rather than expelling them from the school's boarding house.

“If you deboardinize them, you are rather exposing them to more danger. So, they should have been given an internal suspension or other forms of punishments like weeding, sweeping or any form of punishment that will deter them from doing that again. They could have been counselled with the other students.”

PTA raises concerns

Meanwhile, the National President of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Alexander Danso has called on the Omanhene of Ejisumanto take interest in the issue to the latter.

He said the actions of the students can tarnish the image of the institution and the community forever.

“My appeal goes to the Omanhene of the Ejisu Traditional Council. People are running the school down. So he should put his feet down, investigate and show interest to ensure that things like this do not happen…else no one will allow his son or daughter to attend the school.”

---citinewsroom