Customs Intercepts 1,964 Slabs Of Marijuana

About 1,964 slabs of substances suspected to be Indian hemp have been intercepted by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at Lorkpa, a village in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region.

Packed in 28 sacks, each weighing 1,037 kilogrammes (kg), the contra-band were being transported to an unknown location on a Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van when the vehicle was impounded on Friday.

The suspect, 43-year-old Samuel Gameli has been arrested.

This was contained into a letter signed by the Aflao Sector Commander of Customs, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Majeed Amandi, addressed to the Aflao Divisional command of customs, sighted by the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

It said at about 2:07 am, a nine-member team of customs officials from the Aflao office were on patrols at Lorkpa, a village between Ziope and Akatsi when the sacks were discovered.

It said the vehicle with registration number GS2744-17 alongside the suspect, were escorted to the customs station for further examination.

At about 10:00 am, the same day, it said a joint team of personnel from Customs, Narcotic Control Board, Bureau of National Investigation, National Security, Defence Intelligence and the Food and Drugs Authority conducted the examination.

Per the breakdown of the confiscated items, 16 sacks contained 80 slabs each; the biggest sack had 116 slabs, weighing 58 kg while the smallest had five.

---Ghanaian Times