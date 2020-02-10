VIDEO: Akufo-Addo's Government Care Less About The Ghanaian--Horace Ankrah

Listen to article

A leading member of the main opposition party NDC and former Deputy Ghana Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has taken a swipe at the ruling NPP government under President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo for caring less about the Ghanaian.

According to him, nothing has so far shown that the NPP is committed to adding any value to the life of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Horace Ankrah was speaking in an interview with ModernGhana Exclusives.

