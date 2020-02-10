A/R: I Can't Be Responsible For Unresolved Murder Cases — Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Mensah says he cannot be held responsible for unresolved murder cases in the region.

According to him, the law courts are handling these cases and should be held accountable.

“What has been the cause of death of the people who have been killed. Some are family issues. We do not bundle all those ones with other ones that have different causes. Those that were between husband and wife, the cases are in court and I do not control the law court so once the issue gets to the law court it is the court that handles it so if you want to find out why the cases have been unresolved you call the court.”

The Minister who is also the head of the Ashanti Regional Security Council further indicated that he cannot be held responsible for the security of residents in the region.

“These are things which are not easy to control. We cannot check everybody’s house. What we have to do is the general security situation. It is not the responsibility of the Council to fix security problems of families in their homes.”

His comments come in the wake of the murder a 37-year-old nurse at Ayoum in the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body of Ruth Ama Eshun was found at Ayuom near Sewua in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, a few meters to her home last week.

Ms. Eshun was last seen by her colleagues leaving the Sewua Health Centre, where she worked as a registered community health nurse, on Monday, February 3rd, 2020.

Aside this incident, there have been other unresolved murder cases in the region.

---citinewsroom