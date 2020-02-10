Paris Live 10 February

In today's edition, we'll be crossing live to New York for all of the latest reactions from the Oscars ceremony, which saw South Korean film 'Parasite' scoop up several awards, including best film, the first in history for a non-English movie.

The death toll from the Coronavirus jumps to more than 900, we'll be speaking to a renowned doctor about why this virus is so unprecedented.

The latest from the African Union summit, where negotiations have been dominated by Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

A special report about the NBA's push into Africa and how it's hoping to use sport to drive the continent's development.

Our weekly rendez-vous with RFI's Hausa service where there's a glimmer of hope for the families of the missing Chibok girls.

Polls close in Cameroon's parliamentary, municipal elections, we cross live to our correspondent for all the latest.

French citizens take on the thorny question of how to solve climate change, we'll be hearing how well France's new climate assembly is doing.

And as always what's trending on RFI English.com, and why one of Mali's most prominent musicians had his instrument destroyed by US customs.