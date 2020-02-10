Access Bank Tops All In Customer Care — Survey

Access Bank Ghana has been ranked as the Best Company in Customer Service in Ghana’s banking industry, a research survey report has announced.

Put together by the Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI), the research and survey this year collected data on key metrics such as professionalism, customer-focused innovations, feedback and complaints, processes and procedures, as well as staff engagement among others.

Findings of the 2019 survey presented to stakeholders and the media by the Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP), covered nine economic sectors, namely the financial (bank/non-bank), utilities, telecommunications, hospitality, health care, retail malls, public sector, online businesses and transportation.

Data was collected from over 1,200 respondents of various sectors in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

The bank, which has over the years been highly focused on ensuring quality customer service, was ranked first in the financial sector ahead of giants in the highly competitive industry.

Access Bank’s performance was an improvement of its 2018 ranking where it placed second.

MD reacts

Commenting on the rankings, the Managing Director for Access Bank Ghana, Mr Olumide Olatunji, noted that the bank’s rating was a reflection of the measures it had put in place over the years to improve customer experiences.

“We have a bold ambition to become the leading retail bank in Ghana by 2022 and to achieve this, we are constantly investing in our people, systems and processes to enhance service delivery, increase retention rates and extend the customer life journey using new and innovative channels.

Customer feedback has also been pivotal to our growth because we have entrenched this way of life strongly in our service culture as we build a sustainable banking franchise here in Ghana”.

Access Bank ranking

Access Bank is ranked among the top retail banks in Ghana by customer base and network.

Its parent company, Access Bank Plc, is also ranked the largest retail bank in Africa serving over 40 million customers across eight African countries — Ghana, Nigeria, Congo DRC, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Mozambique, Zambia and the United Kingdom.

Over the past few years, the bank has demonstrated its commitment to service excellence through several initiatives such as its customer feedback system and 24-hour customer contact centre.

---graphic.com.gh