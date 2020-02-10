Coronavirus: 13 Suspected Cases In Ghana Tested Negative

Listen to article

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said a total of 13 suspected coronavirus cases in Ghana have all tested negative.

Out of the 13 suspected cases, three were from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and the remaining 10 cases were from people who reported to the hospital and were suspected of having the illness.

However, after the tests, all the suspected cases came out negative.

In a radio interview with Radio Ghana on Monday [February 10, 2020], the Deputy Director of Disease Surveillance at GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe said claims of poor screening at the Kotoka International Airport was false.

He assured that adequate interventions have been instituted to safeguard Ghana from the outbreak.

He said apart from the two cases which was reported at the airport last week, a Liberian national who arrived at Kotoka from China with high temperature of over 35 on Sunday [February 9, 2020] with high temperature and was suspected to have the illness was isolated and taken to the Accra Regional Hospital [Ridge] and detained overnight.

He, however, indicated that the test results from the Nugochi Memorial Institute for Medical Research released on Monday morning [February 10, 2020] proved negative.

---graphic.com.gh