Francis Owusu-Akyaw Renovates Esaase M/A JHS Teacher's Quarters

Mr. Francis Owusu-Akyaw, an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Juaben Constituency within the Ashanti Region is now been tagged as a benignant and humane person.

These very deserving societal values ascribed to him is as a result of his benevolence act towards his constituents by putting smiles on the faces of the people and teachers in Esaase M/A school which they have been hindered from for a longer period of time.

This popular tag is not by accident but a conscious response by the people and teachers within the Constituency as Mr. Owusu-Akyaw renovated their Teachers’ Quarters/ bungalow to a befitting standard in October, 2018 which was in a lousy and offensive state and yet left unattended to.

Our noble teachers teaching at Esaase M/A JHS were not having good accommodation due to the state at which their bungalows has worn out. This uncomfortable condition of the teachers Bangalow was a public gallery as indigene of the town, sort to seek help from the legislator but was left to a deaf response. As this affected them psychologically and professionally as in serving the nation, and all hope has been left to dismay, the a community leader made a call to Mr Owusu-Akyaw for assistance. This call he made it his topmost priority among all other responsibilities and attended to them even beyond expectation.

According to Mr Patrick an indigenous son of the town summarized it all as; "numerous calls to our MP fell on deaf ears, but with just a phone call to Mr Owusu-Akyaw, he with no delay requested for the budget and immediately released funds for the project to be done. Indeed Mr. Owusu-Akyaw has shown the love that he has for us by completing this teachers’ quarters."

Some residents of the town also recounted their story on the state in which the dwelling place of the very people that trains the today and yet to come generations and were amazed at how swift Mr Francis Owusu-Akyaw, the PC for the Asante Juaben Constituency of the NPP responded to their urgent call and came to their aid to renovate the teachers’ quarters for their community. They couldn't hide their joy for the wonderful gesture bestowed on their community's JHS Teacher's Quarters. They prayed to the most high God to bless him and answer all his hidden prayers.

We believe that these societal values are the very expected nature that the Asante Juaben Constituency of the NPP would like to see in their Parliamentary Candidate who will be the legislator for the Constituency. Mr. Francis Owusu-Akyaw has provided this and many other assistance to the constituents, and this put him on the very expectations for the constituents. He is therefore adjudged as answer to the very long lasting thirst of the constituents.