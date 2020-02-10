NDC Speaks On The State Of The Energy Sector On Wednesday

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will host a forum on the Energy Sector on Wednesday, 12 February 2020.

The forum, which will be taking place under the party’s Policy Dialogue Series is open to the public and all media houses.

The discussion will be on the theme, "State of Ghana’s Energy Sector: Confronting Corruption and Ensuring Wealth Creation for all, not a Few."

The NDC Policy Dialogue Series according to a statement signed by the National Communications officer Sammy Gyamfi will be a platform for the party to analyse and bring to the fore developments in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

"It will provide the NDC’s position on issues of governance, development and politics in Ghana," the statement said.

---classfmonline