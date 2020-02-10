Africa Energy Indaba 2020 Reinstates MarketPlace Matchmaking Programme

Listen to article

Cape Town, February 10, 2020; The Africa Energy Indaba has established itself as Africa's leading and most promising energy event. Founded in 2009, the event has experienced a progressive evolution in presenting pivotal opportunities to participants to forge lasting corporate relationships, curate professional networks, explore new prospects and empower industry stakeholders to introduce innovative ideas within the energy sector. Analysing feedback compiled from former events has empowered this year's conference to deliver enhanced sectoral insights and deliver even greater value to conference attendees.

The Africa Energy Indaba draws government officials, CEOs of private ventures, and high-level executives from across the continent, providing the rare opportunity to expand their business network within the industry. Moreover, participants comprise of distinguished stakeholders such as energy industry producers, government officers, high-end consumers, investors, industry experts, project developers among others.

As the continent’s most influential energy industry event, attendees are privy to the most exclusive industry content and experts. Notwithstanding, the Africa Energy Indaba 2020 is proud to reinstate its MarketPlace Business Matchmaking Programme which provides exhibitors and delegates the unique opportunity to engage with prominent event guests, speakers, sponsors, investors and other attendees that they would otherwise not be able to meet personally.

The programme is powered by intelligent software that extracts stakeholder profiles, backgrounds, and business objectives in an endeavor to establish pre-scheduled meetings with relevant persons at the event. Participants will additionally receive invitations through the software, thereby revolutionising the way energy stakeholders conduct business using this innovative digital Matchmaking Platform.

The conference will provide energy industry stakeholders with the necessary support to execute progressive and innovative projects and businesses. Representing an effective platform to host honest and thought-provoking discussions with relevant partners, the event assembles key stakeholders who have the potential to collaborate with the intention to fuel growth and alleviate regulatory risks that may place projects and businesses at a disadvantage. From light refreshment recesses and upbeat cocktail receptions to the vibrant company of like-minded industry aficionados on the exhibition floor, the symposium is bound to deliver considerable scope in connecting with the appropriate individuals to share not only knowledge and ideas, but industry best practices.

The conference will be center stage for energy industry leaders, dignitaries, entrepreneurs, businessmen, government heads, professional experts and investors to explore and identify core challenges and propose feasible long-term solutions to stay competitive with global energy ventures in this dynamic landscape. Owing to the critical importance of this year’s agenda, the Africa Energy Indaba 2020 will deliver key insights and ample opportunities to stakeholders of the continent’s energy realm, thereby playing a crucial role in fortifying Africa’s economy.

ABOUT AFRICA ENERGY INDABA

Theme: Catalysing investment and business opportunities in the African Energy Sector.

The Africa Energy Indaba is the continent’s definitive energy event, providing an agenda that influences energy policy for Africa. Attended by Ministers and decision-makers, the prestigious event serves as the ideal platform for achieving Africa's energy vision for a sustainable energy future and keeping abreast of global energy competitors in this dynamic landscape.

The event has proven its success year on year, demonstrating extreme efficaciousness in addressing key issues impacting the African energy sector while devising solutions to best mitigate these pressing concerns. Strategic partnerships with the World Energy Council, the South African National Energy Association and the NEPAD Planning and Coordinating Agency ensure the event is backed by leading energy drivers. The symposium provides invaluable business growth opportunities for the continent's energy realm, subsequently inspiring much-needed transformation within the sector.