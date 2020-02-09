Zina To Run As Next GIJ-SRC External Affairs Commissioner

A Pan- Africanist and student of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Zina Godfred Mbanasong has declared his intention to run for the External Affairs Commissioner's position in the upcoming GIJ elections.

This was revealed in a memo released by Zina when the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic year was on break.

According to Zina, the GIJ-SRC has not done enough to bring the office of the external affairs closer to students in order to prioritize their needs as stated in the GIJ -SRC Constitution.

"We need to work collectively to improve and impact on the lives of students while we are still in school. My vision for the GIJ-SRC External affairs commission will be to serve the ultimate needs of students at the external front, at all times with students' focus and providing competent leadership to all," he stated.

Zina Godfred Mbanasong has served as the external affairs rep for two academic years, served as the head of passport of GIJ external affairs during the first semester of 2019/2020 academic year.

Under his watch as the head of passport, he help the commissioner to register over 80 students to get their birth certificates and passports .

He therefore appealed to all students to believe in his vision to bring the best change to the office.

Engaging student activities on and off-campus of the university, most students have touted him as the most experienced student leader and well trained purposely to serve as the next external affairs commissioner of GIJ-SRC.