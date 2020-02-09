ISMI Holds Fishery Officer Level 2 Training For Industry Experts

It is usually estimated that in the Gulf of Guinea, 40% to 60% of the fish caught is caught illegally. The shortfall for countries in the region is colossal. IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing is a serious threat to fish stocks and the marine environment. It undermines fisheries management and deprives the populations of coastal states of sources of food and income.

On the other hand, the abundant fishery resources in the area attract contenders from all over the world, ready to cross the oceans to fish off the coast of West Africa.

Finally, increasingly close links are emerging between IUU fishing and maritime piracy. The former "feeds" the latter, and vice versa. At the African Union summit on maritime safety and security and development in Lomé, Togo, in late 2016, thirty-one states adopted a charter to combat piracy and IUU fishing.

Following a first level training course held in February 2019, ISMI continues to train fisheries inspectors during this level 2 course which will take place from 10 to 14 February 2020. Some twenty auditors - fisheries inspectors, naval officers, agents of fisheries administrations - from 12 countries of the Gulf of Guinea are expected to attend.

This training is supported by the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire and the French Directorate for Security and Defence Cooperation (DCSD). The course will take place on the campus of the Regional Academy of Marine Science and Technology (ARSTM) in Yopougon, Abidjan.