Kofi Kinaata Voted 2019 Most Influential Young Ghanaian

Rapper and Songwriter, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has been voted the 2019 Most Influential Young Ghanaian in the 5th annual ranking poll organised by leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media.

The ranking which celebrates young people annually features 50 inspiring change-makers and leaders making great strides in diverse industries as entrepreneurs, musicians, activists, media personalities, public servants and politicians.

Kofi Kinaata, who doubles as the UN-IOM Ghana Goodwill Ambassador, clocked major achievements in 2019 by hosting his annual "Made in Taadi Concert and Youth Seminar" which became the largest concert hosted out of the capital, Accra, in December 2019. The release of his song, "Things Fall Apart" was an icing in the cake and it earned him sterling commendations from industry experts and music lovers for his excellent songwriting skills.

In the keenly contested poll, Media General's Berla Mundi, who was first runner-up on the main ranking, was also voted the 'Most Influential Female' as well the 'Most Influential Media Personality' in Ghana for 2019.

Atletico Madrid’s, Thomas Partey, Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Stonebwoy and National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, followed up closely to make up the 'Top 5 Most Influential Young Ghanaians' for 2019.

The ranking, which was launched in 2015 by Avance Media, has been won by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (2025 & 2016), Kow Essuman (2017) and Prophet Daniel Amoateng (2018).

According to Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, Kofi Kinaata and the winners in the ranking poll will be recognised at the first edition of the 'Avance Media Dialogues' which will be hosted in Accra.

Profiles of all honourees are published on www.avancemedia.org/2019miyg

Below are winners in the various categories:

Business - Awura Abena Agyeman [CEO, Wear Ghana] Entertainment - Kofi Kinaata [Musician] Law & Governance - Sammy Gyamfi [NCO, National Democratic Congress] Leadership & Civil Society - Akosua Asaa Manu [Deputy CEO, National Youth Authority] Lifestyle - Kwadwo Sheldon [Social Media Influencer] Media - Berla Mundi [On Air Personality, Media General] Personal Development & Academia - Kabu Nartey [Student, Ghana Institute of Journalism] Science & Technology - Ivy Barley [CEO, Developers in Vogue] Social Enterprise & Philanthropy - Hikmat Baba Dua [CEO, League of Young Female Leaders] Sports – Thomas Partey [Footballer, Atlético Madrid]

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2019 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians

Kofi Kinaata (Musician) Berla Mundi (OAP, Media General) Thomas Partey (Footballer, Atlético Madrid) Stonebwoy (Musician) Sammy Gyamfi (NCO, National Democratic Congress) Awura Abena Agyeman (CEO, WearGhana) Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (Minister, Ministry for Information) Akosua Asaa Manu (Deputy CEO, National Youth Authority) Kwadwo Sheldon (Social Media Influencer) John Dumelo (Parliamentary Candidate, National Democratic Congress) Hikmat Baba Dua (CEO, League of Young Female Leaders) Anthony Dzamefe (CEO, Caveman Watches) Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor (Social Commentator, Loud Silence Media) Kabu Nartey (Student, Ghana Institute of Journalism) Ivy Barley (CEO, Developers in Vogue) Ewura Adjoa Ahimah Nunoo (Dr) (Medical Doctor, Swan Clinic) DJ Vyrusky (Disc Jockey) Mabel Suglo (CEO, Dignified Wear) Jordan Ayew (Footballer, Crystal Palace) Serwaa Amihere (On Air Personality, GhOne TV) Andre Ayew (Footballer, Swansea City) Patrick Stephenson (Head of Research, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education) Derek Nii Laryea (Head of Research and Communications, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications) Derick Omari (CEO, Tech Era Ghana) Dancegod Lloyd (Dancer) Manasseh Azure Awuni (Freelance Journalist) Rose Dodd (Lecturer, Ashesi University) Foster Awintiti Akugri (President, Hacklab Foundation) Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare (Managing Director, Primetime Ltd) Gregory Rockson (CEO, mPharma) Rashida Saani Nasamu (CEO, I-ZAR Group) Kwaku Bediako (Fashion Designer) Richard Brandt (CEO, Codetrain) Prince Agbata (CEO, Coliba) GuiltyBeatz (Music Producer) Simon W. Alangde (CEO, Wineloya Digital) Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo (Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana) MacCarthy Mac-Gbathy (CEO, Hopin Academy) Mubarak Wakaso (Footballer, Deportivo Alavés) Sangu Delle (CEO, Africa Health Holdings) Elizabeth Addo (Footballer, Jiangsu Suning) Kuami Eugene (Musician) Kenneth Gyamerah (Education Advocate) Kwesi Arthur (Musician) Hon Francisca Oteng-Mensah (Member of Parliament, Kwabre East Constituency) Marcia Ashong (CEO, The Boardroom Africa) Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah (General Manager, Angel TV) Becca (Musician) Kofi Tonto (Head of Information and Public Affairs, Embassy of Ghana in United States)

The ranking is spearheaded by Avance Media in partnership with Reset Global People, VIPI State, Jagari Designs, Surge Studios, WatsUp TV, Asuavo Security and Cliq Africa.

For More information kindly visit gh.avancemedia.org or email [email protected], +233242307379

Source: Avance Media