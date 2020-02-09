NPP Primaries: Manhyia South NPP Embrace NAPO’s Fourth Term Bid

Delegates and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia South Constituency have pledged to rally behind Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh after he filed his nomination forms to run for the fourth time.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who is affectionately called NAPO, received massive support from the party's supporters when he filed his nomination forms ahead of the upcoming NPP's parliamentary primaries in April 2020.

He presented a bankers draft of GHs20,000, passport pictures, CV and other requirements to complete the process of filing the nominations to contest in the party's internal elections.

The party's constituency and elections committee secretary, Haruna Alhassan who received the nomination forms commended the Education Minister for fulfilling the obligations of the party as an aspirant.

He stressed that no party or constituency executive can stop anyone from picking nomination forms, adding that the office is open for anyone who is interested to do so.

Mr. Alhassan also indicated that Dr Opoku Prempeh is the only aspirant who has so far submitted himself to the process and the door was still opened for persons with intentions to take part in the contest.

Addressing journalists after going through the process, Dr Opoku Prempeh said his interest was not to develop only his constituency but to help the NPP retain power to bring development to the doorsteps of Ghanaians.

He thanked the delegates and supporters for the overwhelming support shown him and urged them to uphold the unity within the constituency.

He also charged them to trumpet the good works of the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration to enable the party to retain power in the 2020 general elections.

“I came here to file my nomination and to fulfil my obligation as an aspirant of the NPP so that I can stand for the 25th April parliamentary contest in this constituency,” he noted.