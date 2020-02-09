No Contest, No Campaign — Juaben Party Members Protest Hiding Of Forms From Aspirant

Some aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Juaben constituency have protested the decision by the party to stop anyone from contesting the sitting Member of Parliament in the area.

They expressed worry that the party is crippling slowly into opposition if the party does not rescind its intentions to allow sitting MP contest the seat unopposed.

The irate members declared 'no contest, no campaign' for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in Juaben constituency to be held on April 25.

"The political leaders must open the floor for the aspirants to contest for Mp in each constituency especially Juaben constituency. The President must listen to the Masses, 'No contest, No campaign,' we are not ready for unopposed in Juaben constituency.

"We voted the party into power and we can decide to put the party to opposition. 2016 we allowed the party to unopposed some constituency, but the party refused to listen us, Why now 2020 no go area," they insisted.

The General Secretary of the party, Mr. John Boadu announced that all female sitting MPs should also be allowed to contest unopposed.

The angry members disagree with that decision indicating that "no one hates any woman to represent some of the constituencies.

They therefore therefore call on the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP to address all the many issues confronting the party in the region.