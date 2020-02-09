ModernGhanalogo

09.02.2020 NPP News

NPP Primaries: Asenso-Boakye Files Forms In Bantama

By News Desk
NPP Primaries: Asenso-Boakye Files Forms In Bantama
I wish to announce that I've filed papers, this morning, to contest the NPP Parliamentary primary for Bantama Constituency. It is a privilege to have yet another opportunity to be part of this important undertaking. This will be the third time that I submit myself to be considered by the dutiful delegates of the constituency. I do so with a humble heart and an unwavering conviction that there's nothing more fulfilling than the honour to represent and serve your people. I'm hopeful that this time around, I would have sufficiently earned their trust and confidence to merit an endorsement.

Bantama has been very kind to me, right from birth. It has nurtured me into becoming a person of value by instilling in me, a sense of purpose and identity. When by good fortune I got a Rotary scholarship to study in America, I took with me the virtues of kindness, compassion and communal spirit that permeates life in Bantama. I know of no other home than Bantama.

As a young boy, I immersed myself in the work of the party, firstly as a footsoldier in the constituency, then as a student activist and later the founding President of of the Tertiary Institutions Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON). Together with colleagues like John Krugu, Sefa Dwamena and Steve Amoah, we led a massive drive to mobilize over 2000 tertiary students in the Ashanti region who served as polling agents in the three Northern regions during the 2000 elections. A feat unparalleled in the history of student mobilization. I'm proud to see how TESCON has become; a vibrant and dynamic students arm of our party . Aside TESCON, I also had the honour to serve as a youth organizer for the then North America branch of the party.

I'm convinced that it was my dedication to duty and commitment to the party that endeared me to then presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have me serve him as his political assistant.

In appointing me as a deputy chief of staff, I believe His Excellency the President has affirmed me as a person of tact, good judgment and discretion. This position, with its heavy responsibilities, has enhanced my capacity and prepared me adequately to serve the people of Bantama, both as a legislator and as an agent of development. I hope to discharge my duties diligently if and when given the nod.

In this regard, I intend to continue the dialogue I started some few years ago with party functionaries and voters in the constituency about priority challenges that we can collectively tackle. With inspiring and purposeful leadership, Bantama will shine!

Thank you, once more, for your continued support.

God bless Bantama

God bless NPP

God bless Ghana

NPP News

