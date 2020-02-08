French figure skating boss resigns over sex abuse scandal

Veteran French Ice Sports Federation boss Didier Gailhaguet resigned on Saturday amid a sexual abuse scandal in the world of figure skating.

Gailhaguet, who has been in charge of national figure skating for more than 20 years, took the decision to stand down "for the sake of pure appeasement" after resisting pressure for several days.

He says he's leaving the job with his head high and without holding a grudge for being forced out.

"I have taken the wise decision to resign from my post ... I have taken this decision with composure, with dignity, but without any bitterness before this injustice," Gailhaguet said Saturday.

Dubbed the “Little Napoleon” of ice sports for his tough and unyielding manner, Gailhaguet himself is not personally implicated in the abuse.

The allegations were levelled at three coaches by four female skating champions, and they concern alleged incidents that took place in the 1970-1990s.

One alleged victim, world bronze medallist Sarah Abitbol, said she was raped by former coach Gilles Beyer when she was aged between 15 and 17.

Gailhaguet's departure from the role he has held since 1998 was met with relief by members of the ice skating community.

"Given the pressure there was at the level of the federation, he could only resign", skating coach Didier Lucine told France Info radio. Lucine said he himself had raised the alarm 20 years ago on the actions of Beyer.

"[Didier Gailhaguet] really made a big mistake, and that was to put Gilles Beyer back on the circuit – which posed big problems for the victims,” Lucine said.

“We hope that there have been no other victims since, but I fear the worst anyway.”