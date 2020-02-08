Kujeri Fire Victims Receive Support From NADMO

Residents of Kujeri, a farming community near Nsawkaw in the Tain District whose houses and other properties got burnt in a recent fire outbreak in the area has receive support from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) through the Tain District Assembly.

The items included 4 packets of Roofing sheets, 2 Bales of used clothing, 14 pairs of wallington boots, 20 pieces of blankets, 20 pieces of plastic buckets, 10 pieces of plastic basin, 20 pieces of mosquito nets, 3boxes of soap, I box of mosquito coil, 5 pieces of poly mats and 7 pieces of student mattresses.

Making the presentation, the District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh assured the victims of the recent fire outbreak in the District that the Assembly would work assiduously in alleviating their plights.

She said the Assembly was aware of the difficulties they are going through as a result of the loss of their properties and entreated them to remain calm.

She also used the opportunity to appeal to the residents to all join the fight against bushfires in the District since it would go a long way to affect the district’s economy.

The District NADMO Coordinator, Mr. Oppong Andrews said the Organisation noted the items will go a long way to help relief the victims though it might not commensurate with what they have lost.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, Koubale Maladi, the Chief of the area was grateful and commended the authorities for their timely intervention.