NPP Primaries: Polling Station And Constituency Executives Pick Nomination Form For Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region have picked nomination forms for the Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko ahead of the party's primaries.

The constituency organiser, Mr Frank Amoako who picked the form on behalf of the aspirant said, they took this decision because they want Dr. Nyarko to be their next Member of Parliament for the area.

"We know Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, he is one of us, for the past few years he has been working very hard for the progress of the New Patriotic Party, Kwadaso and Ghana. We believe with his impeccable records he will do great things for the constituency. Kwadaso has suffered for the last four years and so we need someone who can bring unity and development to us. All we are saying is that Dr. Kingsley Nyarko should be our next member of Parliament to usher us into a new era,” Mr. Amoako said.

The constituency chairman, Mr Bonah admonished them to comply with all the rules and regulations governing the processes in submitting the form in accordance with the party's constitution.

Mr. Silas Konadu Boateng, constituency youth organizer, on his part said they are overwhelmed by the enormous impacts Dr. Kingsley Nyarko is making in the constituency and therefore cannot wait for him to represent their interest in Parliament.

"I know he is an experienced politician, a servant leader, people centered, caring and a loyal person. I am very confident that he will deliver positively to the good people of Kwadaso especially the youth," he stated.

The NPP on Monday, January 20 opened nominations for parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party already had sitting MPs. Parliamentary primaries in these constituencies are scheduled for Saturday, April 25 2020 across the country.

Members of the delegation were Mr. Frank Amoako Constituency organizer, Mr. Silas Konadu Boateng Youth organizer, Mr Asamoah Deputy secretary, Mad. Janet Awuah Deputy women's organizer, Mr. Osman Mohammed Nasara coordinator, Mr Ottis Electoral area coordinator, Mr Amoako, Mr. Anane, Mr. Adusei, Mr. Lewis, Mr. Anthony Osei Kwadwo, Mr. Amoako, Mr. Akuamoah Boateng, Mr Dadzie, Victor Owusu Ansah, Mr. Hosking, Mr Alexander, Mr. Samuel Opoku, Mr Tony, Mr Moses Agyei Asamoah, Mr Amadu Mahama, Mr Kwame Frimpong, Mr. Gideon Nyamekye, Mad. Rose, amongst many others.