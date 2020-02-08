Airbus Scandal: Buaben Asamoa's Comment Reckless, Pathetic For Labeling Mahama GO 1 - Sammy Gyamfi

Listen to article

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has described as 'reckless' Yaw Buaben Asamoa comments that government official 1 is former President John Mahama.

He is reported to have said that Samuel Adams Mahama was the Intermediary 5 stated in the Airbus scandal which took place between 2009 and 2015. "This intermediary 5 was named to be the brother of the yet to be known government official 1."

In responding to the claim made by the NPP stalwart, the National Communications Director of the NDC stated that "no serious-minded person would draw conclusions based on conjecture and wilful misinterpretation of the approved judgement of the UK Crown Court".

He emphasised that "no ex-government official of Ghana is cited in any part of the approved judgements for receiving a bribe or committing any offence. In fact, not even the unnamed government official 1 is cited in the report or approved judgement for demanding or receiving a bribe".

Sammy Gyamfi urged Ghanaians to treat with contempt Yaw Buaben Asamoa's "pathetic and reckless" statements levelled against Mahama over the Airbus scandal.