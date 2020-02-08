NDC Press Conference Full Of Propaganda — John Boadu

General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says the press conference by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday is full of propaganda.

John Boadu speaking with Kwaku Dawuro on 'Pae Mu Ka' on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, dismissed claims by the NDC Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed to effectively manage the affairs of Ghana.

He indicated that the NDC ‘is still evil’ and seeks to use desperate and diabolic means to capture power. ''Propaganda, distortion, outright lies are so ingrained in the culture of the NDC that seems now not to take account of reality."

He described the press conference as means by the NDC to just push a propagandist agenda.

John Boadu urged Ghanaians not to pay heed to the politics of division and propaganda by the NDC.

His comment follows the Communications Officer of the NDC party, Sammy Gyamfi's press conference which accused the government of intentionally kicking illegal miners and legitimate small-scale miners out of business in order for government officials to take over the venture to enrich themselves to fund the NPP.

According to him, Operation Vanguard and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) were calculated schemes by the Akufo-Addo government to drive out galamseyers from business for government officials to take over the illegal job.