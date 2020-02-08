New Voter's Register Will Ensure Free, Fair Elections – Odike

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike has backed the Electoral Commission (EC) decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 elections.

He said the EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 general elections is necessary.

“The EC has made a solid case for a new register in terms of cost, time and credibility. We support the compilation of new register and we expect all political parties to support the EC in the quest to deliver a better-organsied election than before” Akwasi Addai Odike told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom TV.

He stressed that the country must have a free and fair election in 2020 therefore a new voters register will help achieve that aim.

Some 13 political parties including the opposition NDC that a compilation of a new register would be a recipe for chaos is completely absurd.

A counter group made up of some political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has, however, backed the EC, insisting the new register is the panacea for free and fair elections.