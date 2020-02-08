Airbus Scandal: Mahama Must Be Jailed - Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, says former President John Mahama must be jailed regarding the Airbus bribery scandal which occurred under his administration.

He fingered former President John Dramani Mahama as the “Government Official 1” mentioned in a bribery scandal.

"Former President John Dramani Mahama and NDC has disgraced Ghanaians, corruption and embezzlement of fund is in the DNA of Mahama and NDC,'' Percival Kofi Akpaloo told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He continued, ''Why must you take bribes before they do deals? It is not fair to Ghana and it has disgraced the name as well. That is why it is important for all of us to be concerned and we need to have disclosure so that we can go through the process of having these persons also defend themselves”.

Kofi Akpaloo has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to apologize to Ghanaians for his alleged involvement in the bribery scandal.

He further chides NDC's Sammy Gyamfi to desist from defending the defenseless, the scandal that occurred under the Mills-Mahama administration.

The controversial politician said cases like Mahama Ford Expedition deal, SADA, SUBA, Bus branding and Woyome judgment debt scandal among others indicate that corruption has taken roots in former President Mahama and his cronies.

NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on radio yesterday, declined to comment on the Airbus SE bribery scandal and instead preferred to talk about the NDC’s demonstration against the compilation of the new voters’ register.

He said the Airbus issue had been referred to the Special Prosecutor by the President and, therefore, Ghanaians should allow Mr. Amidu to investigate the matter.