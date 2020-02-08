Mankessim Shooting: Zen Filling Station Owner Still In Police Custody Despite Court Bail

Isaac Eshun, owner of the Zen filling station in Mankessim who allegedly shot and killed a police officer is still in the custody of the police despite being granted bail by a court in Cape Coast.

His driver Emmanuel Eshun has also not been released.

According to Eshun’s lawyer, Daniel Arthur, the Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal against the bail.

“The Attorney-General’s office filed an appeal against the bail and also coupled it with an application for stay so that is the reason why they are not going with the sureties even though the sureties were readily available,” Daniel Arthur added.

Speaking to Citi News, Daniel Arthur indicated that although they Attorney-General’s office has filed an appeal against the bail they are waiting to be served appropriately.

“Once an application has been triggered to stay the orders of the court we may have to deal with the orders of the application and unfortunately we had not been served so that is what we are working on so we will also respond appropriately,” the lawyer said.

According to lawyer for the accused persons, although they will deal with the application, they are hopeful the court will throw away the application.

“For me, I don’t have any problem because once they are using the legal process that may be something that we cannot question but we are also talking about issues of human rights. Somebody’s right of liberty has been restricted because of an allegation of murder and the state is also using the legal process to frustrate the whole process,” Daniel Arthur added.

Background

The incident occurred in January 2020.

The officer, who was not on duty, was found with gunshot wounds at about 200 meters away from a nearby crime scene.

Police had officially cited the robbers who robbed Mr. Eshun's fuel station as the main suspects in the case.

The police announced a GHS10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspected robbers.

The police said cartridges from a shotgun belonging to the owner of Zen filling station, Isaac Eshun matched the cartridges found on Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahene who was found dead 200 metres away from the crime scene.

The case so far

Earlier last month, the Cape Coast District Magistrate Court remanded Isaac Eshun and his accomplice Benjamin Eshun into police custody to reappear again on February 7, 2020.

But the lawyer for the accused persons, Daniel Arthur of Beduwa Chambers who believed in the innocence of his clients pushed the matter to the High Court to demand bail for his clients.

