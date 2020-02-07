Access Bank Ranked No. 1 In Customer Service Within Banking Sector

Listen to article

The Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) has ranked Access Bank Ghana as the best company in customer service in Ghana’s banking industry.

The research and survey this year collected data on key metrics such as professionalism, customer-focused innovations, feedback and complaints, processes and procedures as well as staff engagement among others.

Findings of the 2019 survey, presented to stakeholders and the media by the Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP), covered nine economic sectors, namely the financial (bank/non-bank), utilities, telecommunications, hospitality, healthcare, retail malls, public sector, online businesses and transportation. Data was collected from over 1,200 respondents of various sectors in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

Access Bank Ghana was ranked first in the financial sector ahead of Stanbic Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, Agriculture Development Bank and GCB Bank. Access Bank’s performance was an improvement of its 2018 ranking, where it ranked second.

Commenting on the rankings, the Managing Director for Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Olumide Olatunji, noted that the Bank’s rating was a reflection of the measures it had put in place over the years to improve customer experiences.

He said: “We have a bold ambition to become the leading retail bank in Ghana by 2022 and to achieve this, we are constantly investing in our people, systems and processes to enhance service delivery, increase retention rates and extend the customer life journey using new and innovative channels. Customer feedback has also been pivotal to our growth because we have entrenched this way of life strongly in our service culture, as we build a sustainable banking franchise here in Ghana”.

Access Bank today is ranked amongst the top retail banks in Ghana by the customer base and network. Its parent company, Access Bank Plc, is today ranked the largest retail bank in Africa serving over 40 million customers across 8 African countries (Ghana, Nigeria, Congo DRC, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Mozambique, Zambia) and the UK. Over the past few years, the Bank has demonstrated its commitment to service excellence through several initiatives such as its customer feedback system and 24-hour customer contact centre.

About the Ghana Customer Service Index

The GCSI is a yearly report which provides an insight into the state of customer service in Ghana. GCSI uses a 3-component approach; research, traditional surveys (face to face, telephone and written questionnaires) and online surveys as a basis to measure the performance of businesses vis-à-vis their customer relations. The Index determines the “degree of satisfaction” of customers who patronize the services of companies – both private and public.