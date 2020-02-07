MTN Ready For Nationwide “Save A Life” Blood Donation Exercise -Targets 5000 Units Of Blood

Accra, February 07, 2020 - MTN Ghana Foundation has announced that its annual blood donation exercise dubbed “Save a Life” will be held this year on Friday the 14th of February 2020 to collect life-saving blood to stock the blood banks across the country.

The MTN Ghana Foundation hopes to collect a total of 5,000 units of blood during the Blood Donation project. In all, over 30 bleeding centers will be set up in all 16 regions.

Commenting on the planned event, Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng said, “The MTN Ghana Foundation instituted the blood donation exercise to collect blood to improve health delivery. The initiative has been phenomenal and it is important to sustain it”

“In view of our commitment to save lives through blood donation, the Foundation is appealing to members of the public to come out in their numbers to express their love on Valentine’s Day by donating a pint of blood to help save a life,” he said.

The MTN “Save a Life” project is an annual Valentine’s Day blood donation exercise, organized by the MTN Ghana Foundation. The initiative gives MTN staff and other individuals the opportunity to donate blood and stock the National Blood Bank and other regional hospitals. The initiative which started in 2011 was in response to calls made by the National Blood Service for voluntary contributions to replenish critically low stocks of blood. In all over 14,000 pints of blood have been collected.

In recognition of its efforts, the MTN Ghana Foundation was adjudged the highest corporate blood donor in 2013, second highest corporate donor in 2014 and one of the highest corporate donors in 2015.

MTN Ghana Foundation is committed to brightening lives of communities across Ghana. The Foundation is hopeful that through the continuous partnership with members of the public, many lives would be saved through the exercise.

About the MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 147 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd-floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include the construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions(then) and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.