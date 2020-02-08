Group Blast NPP’s Berekum Executives Hiding Form From Aspirant

Listen to article

A group calling itself Friends of Adusa in the Berekum West Constituency of the Bono Region has accused the executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area of frustrating their candidate from purchasing a form to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Addressing a press conference in Jamdede, the group noted that the activities of the party executives and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Berekum West, Kwaku Agyenim Boateng who is also the Deputy Minister of Railways are pushing many supporters away from the party.

They noted that if the National Executives of the party do not intervene, the party would lose the parliamentary seat to the opposition in the elections.

Spokesperson for the group, Felix Kyere speaking to Citi News said: “The current constituency executives in collaboration with the incumbent MP, Kwaku Agyenim Boateng have taken the NPP party as their bonafide property. As such, they have neglected a lot of people and have expunged a lot of people from the party. We are gathered here at the house of the late Michael Kojo Adusa, the man who brought NPP to Berekum.”

“His own bloodline person, Fred Adusa is a viable and competent candidate aspiring to become an MP. He went to donate some office gadgets to the party constituency executives but they rejected his offer. That, however, did not discourage him. He went forward to go and pick a nomination form. The constituency chairman and the other executives said that they were not going to sell the form to him,” he stated.

Aspirants prevented from picking forms

Many aspirants in various constituencies have been prevented from picking nomination forms to contest in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.

One of such people is the former MP for Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh who was unhappy over what he says are attempts to prevent him from purchasing nomination forms to contest in the primaries.

Mr. Nimoh, in a letter of appeal seeking to be permitted to purchase the 2020 parliamentary forms said several attempts to get the forms had failed.

Several complaints have also emanated from many constituencies in the Ashanti Region including the Suame, Asokwa, Afigya Sekyere East, Kwabre East and Juaben constituencies.

In the Suame constituency, rumours have it that the forms are being sabotaged to prevent the incumbent MP Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to go unopposed, an allegation the executives of the party have denied.

---citinewsroom