Missing Excavators: I Did Not Defend Ekow Ewusi — NPP MP Aspirant

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency, Rashid Kwesi Etuaful has disassociated himself from a letter allegedly written by him to national executives of the party defending the activities of the suspended NPP Central Regional First Vice-Chairman, Horace Ekow Ewusi.

In the purported letter, Mr. Etuaful sought to plead with the NPP executives to intervene in the investigations being carried out by the police over allegations that Ekow Ewusi sold excavators seized from galamsey sites.

But in a statement, the NPP Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam parliamentary candidate said he has not authored any letter of a sort and believes the act was done by political detractors from the NDC.

“The public is informed that, the information is false, malicious and mischievously crafted by some scoundrels of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), calculated not just to score political points, but also, drag my name and that of our great Party (New Patriotic Party) into contempt and ridicule.”

So far, six persons have been arrested in connection with the missing excavators and have subsequently been granted bail.

The six, which include the suspended Ekow Ewusi have been cautioned with the offence of stealing and abetment to stealing.

According to the CID, the five others arrested individuals are alleged accomplices of Ekow Ewusi, who was contracted to take custody of the seized equipment.

Find below the full statement

RE: THE ARREST OF MR. EKOW EWUSI AND THE WAY FORWARD

My attention has been drawn to a social media publication by one Dzifa Gunu (an NDC communicator) with the above subject.

The said publication for reasons best known to the publisher made reference to me as the author. The public is informed that, the information is false, malicious and mischievously crafted by some scoundrels of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), calculated not just to score political points, but also, drag my name and that of our great Party (New Patriotic Party) into contempt and ridicule.

The public is advised therefore, to ignore and treat any such malicious and politically motivated publications with the contempt it deserves.

SIGNED

Rashid Kwesi Etuaful (Ph.D)

Parliamentary Candidate for

Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency

Central Region

