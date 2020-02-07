NPP Primaries: Prof. Adu Boahen Grandson Pick Forms For Abuakwa North Seat

Kofi Obeng-Mensah, the grandson of the late Prof. Albert Adu Boahen, has picked nomination forms to contest the Abuakwa North Constituency seat in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Mr. Obeng-Mensah, who doubles as a nephew of the slain MP for the area, J.B. Danquah Adu, would be battling it out with incumbent MP Gifty Twum-Ampofo, currently a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, who is seeking re-election.

He filed his nomination over the weekend with massive support from teeming NPP members and even donated a tricycle for party works.

“I have filed the nominations form which was picked on my behalf by my elders. Filing it today is a confirmation of my readiness to lead the party in this constituency and make them proud by winning this impending primary. I will make my campaign message known to all after the vetting process,” he said after the submission of the forms.

He added that he is from “a purely political background” and has also held leadership positions ‒ and that gave him a lot of experience to work with everybody, saying, “I’m a unifier, I grew up in the community, so they know my capabilities.”

Mr. Obeng-Mensah is a pharmacist and the head of the Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering Department of the Pharmacy Council.

He is also a pastor at the Spirit Reign Chapel, Accra.

Mr. Obeng-Mensah is an old student of Pope John's Senior High School and an alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST).

---Daily Guide