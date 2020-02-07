VIDEO: God Loves Politics---Eagle Prophet

Founder and General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet has revealed that God is extremely interested in politics than any other thing.

It would be recalled that,the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro shared his sentiments on the 31st December prophecies made by some prophets on elections and projected winners.

While addressing his congregation, Prophet Kofi Oduro described all these prophets as jokers and their prophecies ‘foolish’.

According to Prophet Kofi Oduro, everything the ‘so-called’ prophets declared are false, adding that God never revealed anything to them since the latter despises Politics. He described these prophets as liars who are making a mockery out of God and have not been called by God.

Prophet Kofi Oduro further stated that these prophets make such ‘useless’ prophecies to gain favour from the political parties. Rev.Owusu Bempah and Prophet Salifu Amoako are some of the affected prophets who have since made headlines with their respective responses.

Sharing his view on the matter in an interview with Kwabena Owusu On Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, the Founder and General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Eagle Prophet jumped to the defence of the affected prophets by accentuating that God Is so much interested in politics than any other thing.

According to Eagle Prophet,Politics is the foundation that decides the kind of person to lead a nation to the land that God has devised.

“Hahahahah…Kwabena, do you know something,God is so much interested in Politics than any other thing…Politics is the foundation of every nation…God is soo much interested in leadership; who to choose ,who to rule and who to come and to fulfil destiny…so if he is saying God is not interested in Politics then am sorry for him ,he doesn’t know what he is saying…what brought about 1st Kings and 2nd Kings? …It’s all politics”. He told Kwabena Owusu

“God has appointed certain people to lead the country; in the first place I want to prove to you that God is so much interested in Politics because it brings about the welfare of the people of the nation; members of Parliament etc …at the end of the day it brings benefits and glory to the nation”.He added

He advised the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry,to desist from being ignorant and attaching personal emotions into his preachings.According to him, a pastor who is so much anointed wouldn’t stand in the pulpit to denigrate other prophets.

