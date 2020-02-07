NDC Record Of Corruption Is Unprecedented---John Boadu

John Boadu, the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has chided the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for tagging the Akufo-Addo government as corrupt saying the NDC record of corruption is unprecedented.

According to him,a party which paid lip service to the fight against corruption cannot accuse the NPP of doing anything.

”The NDC has no moral right to talk about corruption,their record of corruption in this country is unprecedented there is no party which is corrupt than NDC,” John Boadu exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on 'Pae Mu Ka' on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

”I'm not here to do propaganda like what the NDC is doing,Ghanaians know the corruption record of Mahama and NDC is unmatched,” John Boadu fumed

This was in response to the NDC's claim that corruption under President Nana Akufo-Addo is unprecedented. NDC Communications Officer ,Sammy Gyamfi said the President has lowered the bar in the fight against corruption.

John Boadu said the fight against corruption is unrivalled of any leadership in Ghana since independence.

The NPP General Secretary cited how President Akufo-Addo acts swiftly when mere corruption allegations are levelled against his appointees to buttress his point.

The NDC position that the President is refusing to admit the existence of corruption in his government appears to have ignored entirely the recent action taken against some top appointees.

The President's stance that the corruption scandals ascribed to the ruling party are attributable to the opposition appeared to have hit the NDC hard as contained in his response.

---KingdomfmOnline