Sam George Lead Constituents To Fight Devtraco Over Liquid Waste Spillage

Angry residents on the Savanna Road near Devtraco Estates in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency have issued a caution notice to the management of the real estate company in connection with the discharge of huge volumes of liquid waste in the area.

The angry residents, led by their MP Samuel Nartey George, staged a demonstration in the area against the company over the unbearable stench they are forced to contend with on a daily basis as a result of the liquid waste flow.

One of the residents told Accra 100.5FM’s Richard Appiah Sarpong that: “What Devtraco are doing is likely to breed cholera”, adding: “This is not rainwater, it’s waste water that threatens our health.”

Another resident said: “This is just wrong.”

“We did several demonstrations here but they wouldn’t listen to us,” another complained.

Mr George, for his part, said he has petitioned the Minister of Sanitation, Mrs Cecilia Dapaah over the matter.

“I called their Director of Infrastructure and told her the problem. She said we should give her two weeks to address the issue. After I exposed this on TV, they went round issuing a statement discounting my comments.

“We have petitioned the Minister of Sanitation over this matter.”

