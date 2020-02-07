Access To The Internet An Important Developmental Tool For Growth--Hon. Ursula

The Freedom Online Coalition, a group of 31 governments that work together to advance Internet freedom, mainly through shaping global norms through Joint Statements, multistakeholder engagement with their Advisory Network and through coordinating diplomatic initiatives and interventions at relevant international forums has held its annual conference in Ghana.

This year's Conference, under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications, aimed at creating awareness on the need to protect the fundamental human rights of individuals and ensuring the freedom of the citizenry on the use of the Internet.

The two-day conference which commenced yesterday, Thursday, February 6th will come to a close on Friday, February 7th was on the theme; "Achieving a Common Vision for Internet Freedom", brought over 150 delegates from over 30 countries, including Ambassadors and government representatives from member-nations of the Freedom Online Coalition.

Speaking at the opening session of the Conference, Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, urged the protection and promotion of the fundamental human rights and freedoms of persons online.

According to her, successive governments over the years, instituted various measures to enhance internet accessibility through policy formulation, investment in cyber security infrastructure and skill set in order for the nation to address the challenges with internet accessibility.

Adding that, access to the Internet is an important developmental tool for growth.

"indeed, access to the internet is an developmental tool tool across the world which provide growth and advancement", she said.

She also noted that, the government of Ghana has no intention to shout down or reduce the speed of internet this year as election approaches.

National Cybersecurity Advisor, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, recounted that the Freedom Online Coalition, founded in 2011, is an inter-governmental body, currently comprising 31 countries which are deeply committed to working together to support Internet freedom and protect fundamental human rights online.

Ghana, he said, has been the Chair of the FOC beginning March 2019 and the National Cyber Security Centre of the Ministry of Communications is the focal point for the implementation of FOC activities.

He stated that the governments all over the world are the key actors in what is perceived as the current tension in the cyberspace and addressing these tensions require a human-right centered leadership from governments.