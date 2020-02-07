John Boadu Linked To Missing Excavators Saga

Horace Ekow Ewusi who has become the centre of the controversial issue of the missing galamsey excavators has been captured in a viral video allegedly claiming that he together with Mr. John Boadu were tasked by the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, to use the seized excavators to mine in various concessions.

The money raised from these activities, Mr. Ewusi alleged would help fund the political activities of the NPP.

But John Boadu has denied his own party member's allegations linking him to the disappearance of the excavators.

Responding to the claims on 'Ekosii sen' on Asempa FM, Mr. Boadu distanced himself from the claim, insisting that although he met the two officials regarding a community mining project, he has never received money from anyone or engaged in any illegal deal.

“The Environment Minister invited me for a meeting. It was at that meeting that I went to meet Ekow Ewusi. I even suggested to him we can use some of the young boys in the area we have trained for community mining. There, Ekow Ewusi mentioned that Chairman Wontumi has a large scale mining concession so we should engage him so he gives us portions of his land for the community mining. That was what he (Ewusi) said. So I said if the inter-ministerial committee trained people to properly do small scale mining after the ban, it will only be right to offer them job afterwards through community mining. I did not even have any discussion with him again after that engagement. So nothing in the video shows that I received something from anyone. He can't say that. Never did I receive a penny from anyone,” said John Boadu.