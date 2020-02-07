NPP Officials Appropriated The Galamsey Trade For Themselves – Sammy Gyamfi

Listen to article

The National Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi claims government’s fight against galamsey was only a sham aimed at helping top officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to amass wealth.

He indicated that the fight against galamsey, which was expected to yield positive results, had rather led to some challenges including loss of lives.

“We supported them in the hope that this fight will succeed. Today, we know the fight has failed because in actual fact it is only a grand scheme to allow NPP officials appropriate the galamsey trade for themselves. That is why today, these ounces of gold from galamseyers are being sold by members of Galamstop and Operation Vanguard.”

“That is why today, these weapons from illegal miners are being sold. These excavators have suddenly developed wings and have been flown away. The taxpayers’ money is being wasted. Lives have been lost. Excavators have been burnt. Livelihoods have been destroyed for nothing because from day one, this fight against galamsey was nothing but a sham. It was 419. It was only a ploy to allow top officials of the NPP and government take over the galamsey business.”

---citinewsroom