Otiko Urges Gov't To Commit To 'End FGM' Campaign As Upper East Records 38% Cases

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation has entreated policy makers to show serious commitment to ending Female Genital Mutilation in Ghana.

According to the Foundation, there is the need for the government to take vigorous action against people who still practice FGM in order to reach the goal of zero tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation by 2030.

"This is 2020 and Ghana must walk the talk to eliminate FGM, by coordinating more aggressive systematic efforts that engage all communities to focus on the human rights and gender equality of our daughters. These efforts should emphasize societal dialogue, measure change and enable communities to act collectively to end this harmful practice. They must also address the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and girls who suffer from its consequences".

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba to mark the 2020 International Day for Zero Tolerance To Female Genital Mutilation.

Though the statement acknowledged the good efforts of government and other partners in bringing the overall national prevalence of FGM down to 4%.

It however frowmed over the prevalence in the Upper East region which now stands at 38% with the Bawku Municipality recording the highest at 87%.

According to the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, "100 to 140 million girls have undergone FGM within 28 countries in Africa that practice the act and about 3 million are at risk of undergoing the cut each year".

The statement urged women not to give up the fight or slow down the efforts at ending FGM since it is an abuse to womanhood.

The Foundation questioned the whereabouts of the enforcers of the laws to stop the tragic act against females, and why the perpetrators still roam freely despite the fact that their actions also result in the death or health challenges of the victims.

FGM is the partial or total removal of female external genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. It is mostly carried out on young girls between infancy and age 15 for cultural and traditional reasons.