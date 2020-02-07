Trump announces US-Kenya trade talks after Kenyatta meet

President Donald Trump announced the opening of US-Kenya trade talks on Thursday after meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House.

Trump hosted Kenyatta in the Oval Office, taking a short break from a day otherwise dominated by the aftermath of his acquittal in an impeachment trial.

After the meeting, the US Trade Representative's office said Trump had announced his intention to open up negotiations.

"Kenya is a recognized leader across the continent, an important strategic partner of the United States, and there is enormous potential for us to deepen our economic and commercial ties," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we look forward to negotiating and concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement with Kenya that can serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa," he said.

According to US government figures, bilateral trade is about $1 billion annually.