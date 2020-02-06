Coronavirus: All Nine Suspected Cases Tested Negative – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health says the country has recorded nine suspected cases of the coronavirus.

All the suspected cases have since turned out to be negative, the Ministry added.

The sector Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu who signed a statement on Thursday, February 6, 2020, said the nine include the two suspected cases that were reported at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

“Here in Ghana, we have recorded 9 suspected cases including the recent two from Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. All of these cases have tested negative,” the statement said.

He said the government through the Health Minister and the Ghana Health Service are doing all it takes to ensure that the virus is not imported into the country.

“We wish to provide assurance to the people of Ghana that the Government, Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service working in collaboration with partners are doing everything possible to prevent and protect against the importation of the virus into the country and prevent spread. We continue to advise citizens to remain calm.”

Over 28,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed globally, with 565 deaths confirmed so far, the majority of which has occurred in China.

—citinewsroom