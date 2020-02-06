CIIG Holds Health Walk For Staff, Members In Accra

Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) has organised a health walk for its staff and professionals in the insurance industry.

The walk began from the National Insurance Commission (NIC) office through to the Osu Oxford street and back to the NIC held on Saturday, February 1.

This was followed by a very intense aerobics session and health screening exercise which lasted for more than an hour.

Shaibu Ali, the Vice President of the Ghana Insurance Brokers Association (GIBA) said the event is to kick start the year with a healthy wellbeing of the staff and members of the insurance industry.

"We believe that at the beginning of the year we come together to walk, do some exercises and shake off some stress. we are also starting the year with a couple of new directives from the regulator and we want to get our members in the right shape to implement these regulations to the full," he stated.

He calls on sector players to help the regulator achieve full implementation of the sector policies through compliance.

"We have the motor insurance database trying to curb fake insurance. People are selling fake insurance and one way for the regulator to check these excesses is the implementation of this database. Motor insurance will now be written and if you are an insurance company and you don't have access to the database you cannot write the insurance or issue stickers. it will largely curb fake insurances in the system where people get accidents, they go to the police station and they realise that the documents are fake.

"It is still work in progress and we as an industry have made some requirements to the regulator. We hope the regulator will listen to us on key aspects of the software. we are gearing ourselves for a very eventful year," he intimated.

Madam Yvonne Osei Addo, General Secretary of CIIG said it was important for staff of members companies to exercise for good health which will impact positively on their operations as intermediaries.

“This health walk was to exercise and get the professionals together. CIIG is the professional body of the institutes, so it is here that we bring together the insurance companies, the reinsurance companies, the brokers, the lost adjusters to fraternise and socialise.

“We have series of programmes like the President’s Cocktail, the Annual General meeting, public lectures and many others to come, so this is just to set the tone for this year," she stressed.

Mr. Kofi Okoampah Akoto, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of CIIG said, the health walk among other programs seeks to create awareness among members and the public of the Institute.

He noted that alot will be done this year to increase the insurance penetration in the country from the single to double digits through education and public sensitisation.