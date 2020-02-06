Publiseer Selected For South Africa's TechTribe Accelerator 2020 Cohort

The digital content distribution company, Publiseer, has been selected for the TechTribe Accelerator (TTA) 2020 Cohort. TTA is a South African accelerator and virtual mentorship programme, for post-revenue tech and IP driven ventures across the SADC region, which includes online learning, virtual mentorship, access to investment opportunities, and a peer network.

TTA is instrumental in exposing a wide range of innovative ideas, concepts, and entrepreneurial ventures. TTA facilitates connection with influential people in the startup ecosystem, builds entrepreneurial capacity through know-how, opens access to markets interested in tech products, and introduces entrepreneurs��to potential investors and funding opportunities.

TTA is a multifaceted approach, which addresses challenges faced by entrepreneurs through an online accelerator programme consisting of virtual mentorship for select entrepreneurs, an online peer network, and investment opportunities.

Publiseer is a digital platform that helps underserved and independent African writers, musicians, and filmmakers, from low-income communities, earn above the minimum wage and live above the poverty line from the sales of their creative works. Publiseer does this by helping them distribute, protect, promote and monetize their creative works across over 400 well-established partner stores worldwide, at no charge, with just a single click.

When a unit of any work (book, audiobook, song, music video, and short or feature film) is sold, Publiseer takes 25% of the revenue generated. Its partner stores include Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Spotify, iTunes, NetFlix, and iFlix. These Creatives can monitor their performance across all stores using its centralized dashboard, and receive their royalties via their local bank account or mobile money wallet, which are convenient and risk-free.

Every day, Publiseer discovers local African talents and give them a platform to focus on what they love doing the most, which is to create, while Publiseer handles the tedious business of transforming their creativity into wealth for them. So far, thanks to its partnership with the International Publishers Association and the International Publishing Distribution Association, Publiseer has helped over 3,000 African creatives earn over $150,000 in revenue.