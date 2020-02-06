NPP Primaries: Give All Candidates Fair Play Ground--Kufuor Cautions NPP

Listen to article

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has cautioned executives of his party to ensure they provide a level playing field as they prepare to organize internal primaries to elect parliamentary candidates.

These candidates according to him, would represent them during the 2020 general elections adding that those executives preventing others from picking nomination forms are not true NPP members.

He said NPP was formed on three main principles, thus rules of law, respect of human rights and freedom of speech. He, therefore, underlined the need for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to resist the emergence of personality cult in the party and abide by the constitution of the party saying, it was not only alien to its Dankwa-Dombo tradition but a threat to its unity.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on OTEC FM’s Breakfast dubbed ‘Nyansapo’ on Thursday, January 6, 2020, Former President Kufuor explained that having free and fair elections would benefit the NPP more and noted that "if any candidate loses, the person would know that he or she lost fairly. There wouldn't be rancor that creates divisions".

He added that "In a democracy, you can't call on people to protect certain people when it comes to elections, elections must be opened for all to contest. If any MP is doing his or her work well, they shouldn't fear an election" He told the programme’s host Captain Coda"

"We need each and every one of us together to carry the nation with us", the party to take collective responsibility for its electoral defeat in 2008’’.

He said they paid the price for complacency and over-confidence as well as the lack of level-playing field in the selection of parliamentary candidates.

Former President Kufuor said transparency had been an enduring trait of their political tradition - underpinning its strength.

He said there should, therefore, be transparency in the election of the party's leaders, devoid of cheating and the cutting of corners.

He also called on all aspirants to obey and follow the rules of the party and admonished them to treat each other with respect.

Gentle JAK as he affectionately called, was of opined that "the guiding principle to delegates is not to vote for candidates with the most money but rather, for someone who would help the country and party to develop."

---OtecfmGhana.com