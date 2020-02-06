GTA To Celebrate Chocolate Day With Children In Regional Hospitals

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says as part of this year's Chocolate Day Celebration, it has instructed its Regional Offices to celebrate with children admitted at the various Government Hospitals across the country.

GTA TO ORGRANISE 2020 CHOCOLATE DAY

The Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with COCOBOD and Cocoa Processing Company will celebrate the 2020 National Chocolate Day under the theme, “MY CHOCOLATE EXPERIENCE, MY HOLISTIC WELLBEING”.

The event which is celebrated under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is organised every 14th of February to promote the consumption of chocolate and highlight chocolate as a healthy product.

The Chocolate Day activities for this year will commence with a Digital Campaign Competition where people will post a picture of themselves enjoying chocolate or any product produced with chocolate on social media and tag the Ghana Tourism Authority with the hashtag #MyChocolateExperience#ChocolateDay2020#EatGhana. Winners of this competition will be awarded on 14th February, 2020.

Other activities of the celebration include: A nationwide Cocoa Art Competition starting from Saturday, 1st February to 10th February, 2020, where participating artists submit a painting depicting the Cocoa Story, to the Accra Tourist Information Center and artists out of Greater Accra will submit to respective GTA Regional offices. Winners for this competition will also be awarded on the 14th of February, 2020. There will be health screening and chocolate distribution at Anum Apapamu, a cocoa farming community near Suhum in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, 11th February, 2020. They will also be joined by the Eastern Regional office of the GTA.

On the 14th February, 2020 there will be a Cook Art at Kumasi Anglican Senior High School among selected Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region. This activity will be joined by the Ashanti Regional office of the GTA.

As part of the celebrations all GTA regional offices would visit a government hospital in their respective regions where chocolate and other cocoa based products would be donated to the children on admission in the wards. The 2020 National Chocolate Day will be climaxed at the Alisa Hotel on the 14th February, 2020.

The National Chocolate Day is celebrated to change the widely held perception of the promotion of immoral conducts among the youth most especially on Valentine’s Day, to the promotion and consumption of made in Ghana chocolate, with the main objective of boosting domestic tourism, promoting the consumption of Made in Ghana chocolate and Cocoa based products. Also, it aims at creating awareness for Ghanaians to appreciate the health benefits of Chocolate, and to promote Ghana as the preferred chocolate destination.

JONES ARUNA NELSON

AG. MANAGER, CORPORATE AFFAIRS